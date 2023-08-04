iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 201.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $103.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.40. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.