iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Raised by KFA Private Wealth Group LLC

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,790 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 5.7% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 10,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,175,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,026,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $108.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.40.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

