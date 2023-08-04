iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.1% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $28,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $268.28. 861,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,220,206. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $259.80 and a 200 day moving average of $254.50. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $273.73. The company has a market capitalization of $71.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

