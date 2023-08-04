iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,638 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of IVV traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $450.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,315,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,112,582. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $461.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $442.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $419.43. The firm has a market cap of $348.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Starbucks Market at a Turning Point: Is a Breakout Imminent?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.