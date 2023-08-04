iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,638 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IVV traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $450.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,315,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,112,582. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $461.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $442.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $419.43. The firm has a market cap of $348.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.