iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,843,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,563 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $123,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 34,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 22,326 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 91,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $67.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7,486,736 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.75 and a 200 day moving average of $67.13. The stock has a market cap of $98.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

