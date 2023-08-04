iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Purchased by Capital Wealth Management LLC

Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 84.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,173 shares during the period. iShares Convertible Bond ETF makes up about 1.4% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Capital Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.72. 148,296 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.58. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.43 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.0785 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.