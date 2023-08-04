iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) is Assetmark Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,691,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,405 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.1% of Assetmark Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $499,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $710,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 319,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,997,000 after purchasing an additional 51,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lwmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $7,324,000. 60.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLT stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.36. The stock had a trading volume of 15,308,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,680,914. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.70. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.85 and a 1-year high of $118.91.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.2753 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.