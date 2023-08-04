Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stock Position Increased by Aew Capital Management L P

Aew Capital Management L P increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 142,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,280 shares during the quarter. Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $7,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth $42,000. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 1.9 %

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

NYSE:IRM traded up $1.12 on Friday, hitting $60.92. 1,230,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,441,515. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.86. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $43.33 and a 1 year high of $62.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 4,578 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $251,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,216 shares in the company, valued at $451,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $624,641.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $17,576,392.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 4,578 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $251,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,934 shares of company stock worth $7,625,110 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.