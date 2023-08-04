Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,410,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the June 30th total of 11,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 21,014 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $1,157,030.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,278,489. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $624,641.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $17,576,392.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 135,934 shares of company stock valued at $7,625,110 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 3.0 %

IRM traded down $1.84 on Thursday, reaching $59.80. 2,066,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442,947. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.86. Iron Mountain has a one year low of $43.33 and a one year high of $62.88.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 124.75%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

