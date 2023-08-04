iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $165.00. The stock had previously closed at $97.50, but opened at $109.48. iRhythm Technologies shares last traded at $116.43, with a volume of 254,652 shares.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,779,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,205,000 after purchasing an additional 30,761 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 40,606.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,164 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,093,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,607,000 after acquiring an additional 8,440 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,411,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,237,000 after acquiring an additional 534,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 230.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,395,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,740,000 after acquiring an additional 973,450 shares in the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies Trading Up 18.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.57 and a beta of 1.35.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.49). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.22% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $111.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.57 million. Research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

