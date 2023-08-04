IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Stock Price Up 11.3% on Analyst Upgrade

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 11.3% during mid-day trading on Friday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $60.00. The stock traded as high as $48.66 and last traded at $48.66. Approximately 496 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 38,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.73.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRadimed in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get IRadimed alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IRMD

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of IRadimed

In other IRadimed news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 3,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $150,368.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,577,405. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Monty K. Allen sold 2,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $128,239.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,360.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 3,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $150,368.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,577,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,005 shares of company stock worth $3,732,484. 42.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in IRadimed by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of IRadimed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,630,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new stake in IRadimed during the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in IRadimed by 2,229.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 16,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IRadimed during the second quarter valued at about $403,000. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRadimed Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $608.71 million, a P/E ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.18 and its 200-day moving average is $42.29.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 million. IRadimed had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 20.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IRadimed Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

About IRadimed

(Get Free Report)

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.