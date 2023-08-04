IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Stock Price Up 11.3% on Analyst Upgrade

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 11.3% during mid-day trading on Friday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $60.00. The stock traded as high as $48.66 and last traded at $48.66. Approximately 496 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 38,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.73.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRadimed in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on IRMD
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of IRadimed
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in IRadimed by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of IRadimed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,630,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new stake in IRadimed during the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in IRadimed by 2,229.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 16,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IRadimed during the second quarter valued at about $403,000. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
IRadimed Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $608.71 million, a P/E ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.18 and its 200-day moving average is $42.29.
IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 million. IRadimed had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 20.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IRadimed Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.
About IRadimed
IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than IRadimed
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- 10 Best Natural Gas Stocks to Buy Now
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- What Are Specialty REITs? How to Invest in Them
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy if You Believe Inflation is Coming Back
Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.