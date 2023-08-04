IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.20-$10.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.05 billion-$15.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.26 billion. IQVIA also updated its FY23 guidance to $10.20-10.45 EPS.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQV stock traded up $3.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $219.99. 269,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,251. IQVIA has a fifty-two week low of $165.75 and a fifty-two week high of $249.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $216.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on IQV shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $253.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total transaction of $1,174,999.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,328.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IQVIA

(Get Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.