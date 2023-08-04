IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Issues Earnings Results

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $339.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.78 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. IPG Photonics updated its Q3 guidance to $0.85-1.15 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.85-$1.15 EPS.

NASDAQ IPGP traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.68. 35,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,483. IPG Photonics has a 52-week low of $79.88 and a 52-week high of $141.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 51.60, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.07.

IPG Photonics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on IPGP. StockNews.com cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $160.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.83.

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.03, for a total transaction of $957,247.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,345,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,251,836.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total value of $103,353.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,851.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.03, for a total transaction of $957,247.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,345,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,251,836.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,541 shares of company stock valued at $6,351,215 in the last three months. Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,326,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $409,563,000 after acquiring an additional 119,327 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,849,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,568,000 after purchasing an additional 24,859 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,559,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,980,000 after acquiring an additional 37,842 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 18.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,701,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,788,000 after acquiring an additional 270,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 799,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,600,000 after acquiring an additional 9,692 shares during the last quarter. 59.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

