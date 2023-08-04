Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Ally Financial (ALLY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY) in the last few weeks:

7/21/2023 – Ally Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $24.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/20/2023 – Ally Financial had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2023 – Ally Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $47.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/20/2023 – Ally Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $29.00 to $32.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/20/2023 – Ally Financial had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $31.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/7/2023 – Ally Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $40.00 to $37.00.

6/12/2023 – Ally Financial is now covered by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Ally Financial Trading Up 3.2 %

ALLY traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.54. 1,004,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,655,107. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $37.88.

Get Ally Financial Inc alerts:

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 14.59%. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 167.3% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.