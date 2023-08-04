Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0331 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Trading Down 1.6 %

VTN traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,382. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.26. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $11.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 3.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 399,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after buying an additional 13,312 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 15.0% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 179,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 23,377 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 195.4% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 179,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 118,503 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 160,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 145,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 70,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.21% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

