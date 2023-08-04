Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Stake Boosted by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,452,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,132,000 after purchasing an additional 274,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,326,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,961,000 after purchasing an additional 284,582 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,216,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,138,000 after purchasing an additional 301,977 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 39.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,681,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,378,000 after purchasing an additional 471,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,640,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,911,000 after purchasing an additional 182,561 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPHD stock opened at $41.76 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $47.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.13.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

