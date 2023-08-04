Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Stake Lessened by Leo H. Evart Inc.

Leo H. Evart Inc. reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF makes up about 6.3% of Leo H. Evart Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Leo H. Evart Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $4,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 7,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $29.55. 38,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,174. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $223.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.58. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $248.94 and a 52 week high of $304.15. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.85.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.