Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (NYSEARCA:UDN) Shares Up 0.1%

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (NYSEARCA:UDN)'s stock price was up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.97 and last traded at $18.95. Approximately 47,944 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 155,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.94.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.79.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund by 56.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund by 1,242.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 12,439 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB US Dollar Index Bearish Master Fund (the Master Fund), which is a separate series of DB US Dollar Index Bearish Master Trust (the Master Trust).

