Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Position Raised by 3D L Capital Management LLC

3D L Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 79,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 290,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 115,114 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,977,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,892,000 after purchasing an additional 445,086 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.97. 269,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,263. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.05. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.37 and a 52 week high of $19.67.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were paid a $0.0589 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

