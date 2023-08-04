InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Compass Point

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Compass Point from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Compass Point’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.83% from the stock’s current price.
IVT has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut InvenTrust Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.
InvenTrust Properties Price Performance
IVT stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,757. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.20. InvenTrust Properties has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $30.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 412.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.33.
About InvenTrust Properties
InvenTrust Properties Corp. (we, the Company, our, us, "IVT" or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.
