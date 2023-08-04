InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Compass Point

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Compass Point from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Compass Point’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.83% from the stock’s current price.

IVT has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut InvenTrust Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

IVT stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,757. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.20. InvenTrust Properties has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $30.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 412.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,570,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,145,000 after purchasing an additional 28,579 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,450,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,941,000 after acquiring an additional 278,263 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,691,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,542,000 after acquiring an additional 17,179 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 8.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,603,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,925,000 after acquiring an additional 203,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,672,000 after purchasing an additional 51,235 shares during the period. 56.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (we, the Company, our, us, "IVT" or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

