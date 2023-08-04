Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Renasant Bank

Renasant Bank trimmed its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $915,360,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,002 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,434,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,176,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,174 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,927,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,373,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,956,551,000 after buying an additional 544,463 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $3,656,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at $7,844,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $3,656,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,844,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total transaction of $16,440,602.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,615,697.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,069 shares of company stock worth $23,832,502. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ISRG traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $311.37. The company had a trading volume of 424,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,844. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $358.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.40 billion, a PE ratio of 78.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $327.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ISRG. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.10.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

