Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target Increased to $133.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 14.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ICE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $4.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.29. 1,160,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,465,562. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $65.11 billion, a PE ratio of 44.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.74. Intercontinental Exchange has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $117.85.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at $128,182,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,182,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $173,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,881 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,690.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,978 shares of company stock worth $10,606,289 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXS Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 27,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,903 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.6% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 12,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 11.5% during the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.