Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.42, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Intercept Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICPT traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.77. The stock had a trading volume of 899,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,964. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.88. The stock has a market cap of $449.00 million, a PE ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $21.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ICPT. Raymond James lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercept Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

