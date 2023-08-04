Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) PT Lowered to C$220.00 at TD Securities

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$225.00 to C$220.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$210.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$224.00 to C$221.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$229.00 to C$228.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$240.00 to C$242.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intact Financial presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$219.89.

Intact Financial Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of IFC stock traded up C$6.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$196.70. 370,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$198.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$197.60. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of C$182.01 and a twelve month high of C$209.57.

Intact Financial Announces Dividend

Intact Financial ( TSE:IFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.94 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$5.33 billion during the quarter. Intact Financial had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 14.49%. As a group, analysts forecast that Intact Financial will post 12.7333333 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.51%.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.

