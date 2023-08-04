Intact Financial Co. (IFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.10 on September 29th

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 1.10 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Intact Financial Price Performance

Shares of TSE IFC traded up C$3.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$194.12. 65,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,653. The firm has a market cap of C$34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$182.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$209.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.06, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$198.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$197.60.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.94 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$5.33 billion during the quarter. Intact Financial had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 14.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intact Financial will post 12.7333333 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$240.00 to C$242.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$224.00 to C$221.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$228.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$219.89.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.

