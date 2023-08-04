Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reissued their buy rating on shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Installed Building Products’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.35 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their target price on Installed Building Products from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Installed Building Products from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Installed Building Products from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Installed Building Products from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $146.25.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Installed Building Products Price Performance

Shares of IBP traded up $3.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $154.12. The stock had a trading volume of 232,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,425. Installed Building Products has a 12 month low of $74.69 and a 12 month high of $156.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.10.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.15). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 55.12%. The firm had revenue of $659.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.36 million. Research analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $57,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,928.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Installed Building Products news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,928.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 697 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total transaction of $80,336.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,682.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,197 shares of company stock worth $6,117,956 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Installed Building Products

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $507,990,000 after buying an additional 405,604 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,629,000 after acquiring an additional 329,661 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,658,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 7,558.2% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 128,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 127,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the first quarter worth about $12,549,000. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

(Get Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.