Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.69-$1.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Insperity also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.35-$5.32 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. 51job reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Thursday, June 15th. 22nd Century Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Insperity from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Insperity from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Insperity from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Insperity alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NSP

Insperity Stock Up 0.4 %

Insperity Increases Dividend

Shares of NSP stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.78. 220,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,045. Insperity has a one year low of $93.88 and a one year high of $131.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $1,354,696.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 537,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,243,018.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Insperity

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 113.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 779.9% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

(Get Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.