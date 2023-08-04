Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2023

Insperity (NYSE:NSPGet Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.69-$1.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Insperity also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.35-$5.32 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. 51job reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Thursday, June 15th. 22nd Century Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Insperity from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Insperity from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Insperity from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NSP

Insperity Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NSP stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.78. 220,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,045. Insperity has a one year low of $93.88 and a one year high of $131.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.73.

Insperity Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $1,354,696.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 537,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,243,018.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Insperity

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 113.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 779.9% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

(Get Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Insperity (NYSE:NSP)

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.