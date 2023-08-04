Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.35-$5.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.97. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Insperity also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.35-5.32 EPS.

Insperity Price Performance

Insperity stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.70. 186,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,871. Insperity has a 12-month low of $93.88 and a 12-month high of $131.09. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.73.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Insperity from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Insperity from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Insperity from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. 22nd Century Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 51job restated a reiterates rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

Insider Activity at Insperity

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $1,354,696.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,243,018.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insperity

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSP. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 779.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Stories

