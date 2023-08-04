Insmed’s (INSM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $52.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 134.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Insmed in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.08.

Insmed Price Performance

INSM remained flat at $22.15 during midday trading on Friday. 283,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,070. Insmed has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $28.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.49.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.68). Insmed had a negative net margin of 212.33% and a negative return on equity of 3,789.32%. The company had revenue of $77.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Insmed will post -4.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Roger Adsett sold 8,981 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $173,512.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,120.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 8,868 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $170,886.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,352.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Adsett sold 8,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $173,512.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,352 shares in the company, valued at $2,924,120.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,589 shares of company stock valued at $359,332 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Insmed during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Insmed by 645.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Insmed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Insmed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Insmed by 2,170.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

