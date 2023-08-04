Insider Selling: Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) CFO Sells 396,170 Shares of Stock

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) CFO Mark-Anthony Lovell Mey sold 396,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $3,367,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 984,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,366,694.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Transocean Price Performance

Transocean stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.50. 10,853,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,454,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 2.96. Transocean Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $8.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.68.

Get Transocean alerts:

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.58 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 37.68%. Transocean’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Transocean

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 8,124.0% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,112 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 446.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,996 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,984 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RIG shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.50 to $9.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Transocean from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Transocean has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.98.

Transocean Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.