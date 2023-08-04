Insider Selling: Surf Air Mobility Inc (NYSE:SRFM) Director Sells 54,914 Shares of Stock

Surf Air Mobility Inc (NYSE:SRFM – Get Free Report) Director Edward A. Mady sold 54,914 shares of Surf Air Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $112,573.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Surf Air Mobility Price Performance
NYSE:SRFM opened at $1.50 on Friday. Surf Air Mobility Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00.
About Surf Air Mobility
