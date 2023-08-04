Insider Selling: Surf Air Mobility Inc (NYSE:SRFM) Director Sells 54,914 Shares of Stock

Surf Air Mobility Inc (NYSE:SRFM – Get Free Report) Director Edward A. Mady sold 54,914 shares of Surf Air Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $112,573.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Surf Air Mobility Price Performance

NYSE:SRFM opened at $1.50 on Friday. Surf Air Mobility Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00.

Get Surf Air Mobility alerts:

About Surf Air Mobility

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Surf Air Mobility is an electric aviation and air travel company. It intends to develop powertrain technology with its commercial partners to electrify existing fleets, bringing electrified aircraft. Surf Air Mobility is based in Los Angeles.

Receive News & Ratings for Surf Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surf Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.