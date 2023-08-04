Insider Selling: Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Chairman Sells $6,019,000.00 in Stock

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $6,019,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,497,360 shares in the company, valued at $90,126,098.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kevin P. Knight also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 9th, Kevin P. Knight sold 64,139 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $3,629,626.01.

KNX stock opened at $60.55 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $45.63 and a one year high of $64.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.18 and a 200-day moving average of $56.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.72%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KNX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.24.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 293,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,280,000 after buying an additional 106,655 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 46.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Two Point Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.9% during the second quarter. Two Point Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 67.6% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

