Insider Selling: KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Free Report) insider Max Bouthillette sold 1,000 shares of KLX Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $11,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at $581,288.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

KLXE stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.98. The stock had a trading volume of 85,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.56. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $18.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.15 million, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.37.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15. KLX Energy Services had a net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 104.47%. The business had revenue of $239.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLXE. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in KLX Energy Services by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in KLX Energy Services in the second quarter valued at $1,128,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in KLX Energy Services by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in KLX Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.

