Insider Selling: Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP Sells $76,674.00 in Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $76,674.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,098. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of ITRI opened at $76.56 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a one year low of $39.38 and a one year high of $79.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.05.
Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.38. Itron had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $494.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITRI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Itron by 98,060.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,337,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $240,631,000 after buying an additional 3,334,060 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Itron by 233.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 622,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,793,000 after buying an additional 435,870 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter worth $20,846,000. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Itron by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,600,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $133,785,000 after buying an additional 401,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter worth $14,519,000. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
