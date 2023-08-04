Insider Selling: Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP Sells $76,674.00 in Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $76,674.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,098. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ITRI opened at $76.56 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a one year low of $39.38 and a one year high of $79.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.05.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.38. Itron had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $494.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

ITRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Itron from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Itron from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Itron from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Itron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Itron has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITRI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Itron by 98,060.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,337,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $240,631,000 after buying an additional 3,334,060 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Itron by 233.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 622,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,793,000 after buying an additional 435,870 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter worth $20,846,000. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Itron by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,600,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $133,785,000 after buying an additional 401,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter worth $14,519,000. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

