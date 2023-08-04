Insider Buying: Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT) Major Shareholder Acquires $11,936.80 in Stock

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Marlio Charles Mosseri acquired 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $11,936.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,595,000 shares in the company, valued at $36,018,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Marlio Charles Mosseri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 28th, Marlio Charles Mosseri purchased 2,584 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $35,943.44.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Marlio Charles Mosseri purchased 10,000 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.97 per share, for a total transaction of $139,700.00.

On Thursday, July 20th, Marlio Charles Mosseri purchased 5,394 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.40 per share, for a total transaction of $77,673.60.

On Tuesday, July 18th, Marlio Charles Mosseri acquired 9,149 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.84 per share, for a total transaction of $135,771.16.

On Tuesday, July 11th, Marlio Charles Mosseri purchased 10,000 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.36 per share, for a total transaction of $153,600.00.

On Friday, July 7th, Marlio Charles Mosseri purchased 8,948 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $135,920.12.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Marlio Charles Mosseri purchased 1,176 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.52 per share, with a total value of $18,251.52.

On Monday, June 26th, Marlio Charles Mosseri acquired 16,760 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.46 per share, with a total value of $275,869.60.

On Friday, June 23rd, Marlio Charles Mosseri bought 73,175 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $1,275,440.25.

On Wednesday, June 21st, Marlio Charles Mosseri bought 6,091 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.71 per share, with a total value of $107,871.61.

Nuvectis Pharma Stock Performance

NVCT opened at $14.50 on Friday. Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $18.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuvectis Pharma ( NASDAQ:NVCT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.17. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVCT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 216.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Nuvectis Pharma during the first quarter worth $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nuvectis Pharma during the first quarter worth $84,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Nuvectis Pharma during the second quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Nuvectis Pharma during the first quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

Nuvectis Pharma Company Profile

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. The company develops NXP800, a novel heat shock factor 1 pathway inhibitor for the treatment of various cancers; and NXP900, a small molecule drug candidate that inhibits the Proto-oncogene c-Src and YES1 kinases.

