Insider Buying: Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Director Purchases $1,081,500.00 in Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) Director G. Walmsley Graham acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,081,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 575,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,874,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

G. Walmsley Graham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 28th, G. Walmsley Graham purchased 30,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,280,700.00.

On Friday, May 19th, G. Walmsley Graham acquired 120,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.00 per share, with a total value of $5,040,000.00.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $44.01 on Friday. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 20.83 and a quick ratio of 20.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.12 and a beta of -0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.07. On average, analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 42,582 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AKRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

Featured Stories

