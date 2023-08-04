Innovative Solutions and Support (ISSC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter.

Get Innovative Solutions and Support alerts:

Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISSC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.00. The company had a trading volume of 424 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,444. Innovative Solutions and Support has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.46. The firm has a market cap of $139.52 million, a P/E ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Activity at Innovative Solutions and Support

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Of Geoffrey S. M. Hedri Estate sold 75,000 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $546,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,384,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,640,230.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Innovative Solutions and Support news, major shareholder Of Geoffrey S. M. Hedri Estate sold 9,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $78,180.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,349,675 shares in the company, valued at $26,261,452. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Of Geoffrey S. M. Hedri Estate sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $546,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,384,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,640,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,947 shares of company stock valued at $645,085. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 32.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 609,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 150,464 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 405,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 23,995 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 17,015 shares during the period. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Innovative Solutions and Support in a research report on Friday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Research Report on Innovative Solutions and Support

About Innovative Solutions and Support

(Get Free Report)

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.