Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.41, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $481.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.43 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 30.82%. Ingevity’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Ingevity updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Ingevity Stock Performance

Shares of NGVT traded down $6.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 752,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,753. Ingevity has a one year low of $46.52 and a one year high of $90.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingevity

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,657,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,398,000 after acquiring an additional 322,066 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,258,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,628,000 after purchasing an additional 47,263 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 10.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,141,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,618,000 after purchasing an additional 108,397 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 9.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 795,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,904,000 after purchasing an additional 67,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southernsun Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 10.4% in the first quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 690,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,411,000 after purchasing an additional 64,921 shares in the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on NGVT. TheStreet downgraded Ingevity from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Loop Capital upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ingevity from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ingevity from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingevity in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ingevity

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

Further Reading

