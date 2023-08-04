ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.43 Per Share

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.4267 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This is a positive change from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.41.

ING Groep has a payout ratio of 41.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ING Groep to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.3%.

ING Groep Stock Performance

NYSE ING traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,734,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,660,023. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $54.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 8.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ING Groep will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ING Groep presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.39.

Institutional Trading of ING Groep

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the third quarter worth about $90,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 205.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,269 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 35.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. 4.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

Featured Stories

