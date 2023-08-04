Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Sunday, October 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Information Services stock traded down C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$24.81. 1,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,609. Information Services has a 12-month low of C$20.16 and a 12-month high of C$26.98. The company has a market cap of C$439.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$22.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.52.

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$49.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$48.20 million. Information Services had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 20.21%. Equities analysts forecast that Information Services will post 1.7893315 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ISV shares. Acumen Capital increased their target price on shares of Information Services from C$30.75 to C$31.75 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Information Services from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. CIBC raised shares of Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$26.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on shares of Information Services from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

