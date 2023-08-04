Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Issues Earnings Results

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter.

Infineon Technologies Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFNNY traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.50. 122,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,218. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.80. Infineon Technologies has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $44.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Infineon Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.35.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor ICs; transceivers; SiC diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

