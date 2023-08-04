indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) CFO Sells $350,800.00 in Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas Schiller sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $350,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,151,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,096,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas Schiller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 3rd, Thomas Schiller sold 30,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total transaction of $281,100.00.

On Thursday, June 1st, Thomas Schiller sold 30,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $282,300.00.

indie Semiconductor stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.79. The company had a trading volume of 874,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,797. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.19. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.52.

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 102.77% and a negative return on equity of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $40.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on INDI. TheStreet downgraded shares of indie Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in indie Semiconductor by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 0.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 208,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 4.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

