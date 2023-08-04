Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Announces Earnings Results

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $119.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Inari Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Inari Medical updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Inari Medical Stock Performance

Inari Medical stock traded up $12.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,564,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,404. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.64. Inari Medical has a 1-year low of $52.59 and a 1-year high of $86.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -127.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.22.

Insider Activity at Inari Medical

In related news, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total value of $1,762,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,202,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,791,095.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Inari Medical news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $365,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,644,147.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total transaction of $1,762,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,202,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,791,095.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,733 shares of company stock valued at $11,310,743. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inari Medical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 64,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

Further Reading

