ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Price Target Raised to $26.00

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IMGN. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on ImmunoGen from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on ImmunoGen from $9.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ImmunoGen has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.13.

ImmunoGen Trading Up 2.9 %

IMGN traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,014,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,526,012. ImmunoGen has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $20.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.80 and its 200-day moving average is $10.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.14. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 119.82% and a negative net margin of 96.02%. The company had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 485.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ImmunoGen will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,853,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,396,000 after purchasing an additional 112,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in ImmunoGen by 32.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,199,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492,165 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,432,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,629 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,478,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,678,000 after acquiring an additional 346,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,864,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,881,000 after acquiring an additional 638,077 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

