Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.48 Per Share

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.50. The consensus estimate for Illinois Tool Works’ current full-year earnings is $9.72 per share.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.75.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ITW stock opened at $250.18 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $180.27 and a 12 month high of $264.19. The firm has a market cap of $76.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $244.96 and a 200-day moving average of $237.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 94.33% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Illinois Tool Works

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.