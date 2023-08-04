Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 21,958 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,958 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $9,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 538.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACGL. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.80.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $77.39 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $41.05 and a 1 year high of $84.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.72.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.27. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $15,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,287,157 shares in the company, valued at $174,052,647.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 15,406 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $1,183,026.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,082,454.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $15,220,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,287,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,052,647.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 265,406 shares of company stock worth $20,220,527 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Arch Capital Group

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Stories

