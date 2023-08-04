Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $9.77 Million Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,589 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $9,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after buying an additional 3,695,510 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,200,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,428,014,000 after buying an additional 650,886 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,219,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $536,945,000 after acquiring an additional 95,972 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,068 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,941,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $380,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,020 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $125.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.55. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.60 and a 12 month high of $149.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. StockNews.com downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. FIG Partners raised Zimmer Biomet to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.50.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Articles

