Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $11.89 Million Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,890 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $11,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 768.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 63,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,940,000 after purchasing an additional 56,025 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 182.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 110,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,287,000 after acquiring an additional 45,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

MAA opened at $145.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.96. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.68 and a 1-year high of $190.17. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.77.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 109.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $192.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $176.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Mid-America Apartment Communities

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.