Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $10.99 Million Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 46,229 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of CMS Energy worth $10,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 1,614.6% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $58.35 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $52.41 and a 52-week high of $71.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.95.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 78.00%.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $451,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,753.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.60.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

