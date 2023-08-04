Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $10.09 Million Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,810 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in NVR were worth $10,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of NVR by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVR by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in NVR by 66.7% during the first quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of NVR by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVR opened at $6,248.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6,096.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5,665.72. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,816.55 and a 52 week high of $6,474.53. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.03.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $103.76 by $12.78. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $123.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 431.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on NVR in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,650.00.

In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,300.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,828.93, for a total transaction of $12,823,646.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,879,459.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,300.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,666 shares of company stock valued at $57,599,326. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

